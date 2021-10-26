Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.49

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as low as $9.27. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 341,213 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

