Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

LNN opened at $145.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.41. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindsay stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Lindsay worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

