Linear Reaches Market Capitalization of $213.16 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Linear has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $213.16 million and $18.97 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00213680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

