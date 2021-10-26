Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $503 million-$517 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.42. 117,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,255. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $301.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.65 and its 200-day moving average is $264.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,417 shares of company stock worth $8,067,708 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

