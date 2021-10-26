Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $74.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

