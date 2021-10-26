LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

