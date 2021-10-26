LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

LKQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,080. LKQ has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after buying an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,231,000 after buying an additional 1,119,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

