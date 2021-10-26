LKQ (LKQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

