Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

