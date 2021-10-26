LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.14 ($3.36).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 404.07.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

