Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $363,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

