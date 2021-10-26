Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $277,000 in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $19,136,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.20. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.