Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

