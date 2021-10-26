Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,092 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

OTCMKTS NVSAU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

