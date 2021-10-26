Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Best Buy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Shares of BBY opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

