Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,441 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $52,013,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

