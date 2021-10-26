LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

