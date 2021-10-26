LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

