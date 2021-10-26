LPL Financial LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $235.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average of $292.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.35.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

