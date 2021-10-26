LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 34.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

