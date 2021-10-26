LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,452 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $2,753,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

