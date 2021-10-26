LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 123.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 405,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 214.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 320,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

