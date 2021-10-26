Lua Token (LUA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00215416 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

