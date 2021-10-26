LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LMDX opened at $9.03 on Monday. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.48.
About LumiraDx
