LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $9.03 on Monday. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

