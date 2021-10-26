Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Luxfer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

LXFR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 107,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

