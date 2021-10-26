Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 4,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,689. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.