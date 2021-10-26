Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $40,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

