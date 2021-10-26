Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of SailPoint Technologies worth $36,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $83,178.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,545.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

