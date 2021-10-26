Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $47,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ESE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

