Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $37.81 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

