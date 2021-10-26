Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after buying an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after buying an additional 488,716 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 332,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after buying an additional 229,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after buying an additional 192,422 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,917,000 after acquiring an additional 192,082 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88.

