Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Issues Earnings Results

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,093. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $855.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

