Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Issues Earnings Results

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.
NYSE:MX traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,093. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $855.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
