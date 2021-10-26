MANA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Alto Ingredients accounts for 5.8% of MANA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,241. The firm has a market cap of $411.36 million, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

