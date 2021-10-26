ManTech International (MANT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ManTech International to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. ManTech International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.570-$3.680 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.57-3.68 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect ManTech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

