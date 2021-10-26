Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOZ. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.42.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$746.23 million and a P/E ratio of -55.82.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

