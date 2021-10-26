Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.