Marine Products (MPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $436.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Marine Products worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

