MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. 11,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

