MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.MarineMax also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NYSE HZO opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

