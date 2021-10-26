Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 10,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $409.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

