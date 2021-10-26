Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 200,798 Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Materialise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at $251,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Materialise by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

