Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Cango worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cango Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

