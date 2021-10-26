Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.35 Million in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,473,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Enel Chile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENIC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.