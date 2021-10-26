Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,515 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $818,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFE opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.