Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $746.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $759.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.78.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

