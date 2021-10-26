Marshall Wace LLP Sells 44,700 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Coherent by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Coherent by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Coherent by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Coherent by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Shares of COHR opened at $252.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

