Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.880-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Masimo stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.01. Masimo has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $290.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

