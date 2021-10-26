Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.880-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.
Masimo stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.01. Masimo has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $290.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 0.79.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
