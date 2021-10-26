MASQ Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.96 million and $86,453.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00080029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,881.85 or 1.00257089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.73 or 0.06684780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021495 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.