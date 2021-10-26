Materion (MTRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

