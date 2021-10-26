Mattel, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Mattel has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $651,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 383.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

